1.00000 KGS = 0.01827 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / New Zealand Dollar
1 KGS0.01827 NZD
5 KGS0.09135 NZD
10 KGS0.18271 NZD
20 KGS0.36542 NZD
50 KGS0.91354 NZD
100 KGS1.82708 NZD
250 KGS4.56770 NZD
500 KGS9.13540 NZD
1000 KGS18.27080 NZD
2000 KGS36.54160 NZD
5000 KGS91.35400 NZD
10000 KGS182.70800 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 NZD54.73220 KGS
5 NZD273.66100 KGS
10 NZD547.32200 KGS
20 NZD1094.64400 KGS
50 NZD2736.61000 KGS
100 NZD5473.22000 KGS
250 NZD13683.05000 KGS
500 NZD27366.10000 KGS
1000 NZD54732.20000 KGS
2000 NZD109464.40000 KGS
5000 NZD273661.00000 KGS
10000 NZD547322.00000 KGS