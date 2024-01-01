1 New Zealand dollar to Kyrgystani soms
Convert NZD to KGS at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|52.8777
|54.3278
|Low
|49.5892
|49.5892
|Average
|51.2457
|52.7618
|Change
|-4.90%
|-5.65%
1 NZD to KGS stats
The performance of NZD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.8777 and a 30 day low of 49.5892. This means the 30 day average was 51.2457. The change for NZD to KGS was -4.90.
The performance of NZD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.3278 and a 90 day low of 49.5892. This means the 90 day average was 52.7618. The change for NZD to KGS was -5.65.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
|1 NZD
|50.28550 KGS
|5 NZD
|251.42750 KGS
|10 NZD
|502.85500 KGS
|20 NZD
|1,005.71000 KGS
|50 NZD
|2,514.27500 KGS
|100 NZD
|5,028.55000 KGS
|250 NZD
|12,571.37500 KGS
|500 NZD
|25,142.75000 KGS
|1000 NZD
|50,285.50000 KGS
|2000 NZD
|100,571.00000 KGS
|5000 NZD
|251,427.50000 KGS
|10000 NZD
|502,855.00000 KGS