250 Kenyan shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert KES to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 kes
18.13 nok

1.00000 KES = 0.07251 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 KES0.07251 NOK
5 KES0.36255 NOK
10 KES0.72510 NOK
20 KES1.45019 NOK
50 KES3.62548 NOK
100 KES7.25095 NOK
250 KES18.12738 NOK
500 KES36.25475 NOK
1000 KES72.50950 NOK
2000 KES145.01900 NOK
5000 KES362.54750 NOK
10000 KES725.09500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 NOK13.79130 KES
5 NOK68.95650 KES
10 NOK137.91300 KES
20 NOK275.82600 KES
50 NOK689.56500 KES
100 NOK1379.13000 KES
250 NOK3447.82500 KES
500 NOK6895.65000 KES
1000 NOK13791.30000 KES
2000 NOK27582.60000 KES
5000 NOK68956.50000 KES
10000 NOK137913.00000 KES