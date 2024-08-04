50 Norwegian kroner to Kenyan shillings

Convert NOK to KES at the real exchange rate

50 nok
593 kes

kr1.000 NOK = Ksh11.87 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.161112.6824
Low11.815911.8159
Average11.977112.1441
Change-2.42%-4.67%
1 NOK to KES stats

The performance of NOK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.1611 and a 30 day low of 11.8159. This means the 30 day average was 11.9771. The change for NOK to KES was -2.42.

The performance of NOK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6824 and a 90 day low of 11.8159. This means the 90 day average was 12.1441. The change for NOK to KES was -4.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 NOK11.86630 KES
5 NOK59.33150 KES
10 NOK118.66300 KES
20 NOK237.32600 KES
50 NOK593.31500 KES
100 NOK1,186.63000 KES
250 NOK2,966.57500 KES
500 NOK5,933.15000 KES
1000 NOK11,866.30000 KES
2000 NOK23,732.60000 KES
5000 NOK59,331.50000 KES
10000 NOK118,663.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 KES0.08427 NOK
5 KES0.42136 NOK
10 KES0.84272 NOK
20 KES1.68544 NOK
50 KES4.21361 NOK
100 KES8.42721 NOK
250 KES21.06803 NOK
500 KES42.13605 NOK
1000 KES84.27210 NOK
2000 KES168.54420 NOK
5000 KES421.36050 NOK
10000 KES842.72100 NOK