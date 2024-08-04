20 Norwegian kroner to Kenyan shillings
Convert NOK to KES at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.1611
|12.6824
|Low
|11.8159
|11.8159
|Average
|11.9771
|12.1441
|Change
|-2.42%
|-4.67%
|View full history
1 NOK to KES stats
The performance of NOK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.1611 and a 30 day low of 11.8159. This means the 30 day average was 11.9771. The change for NOK to KES was -2.42.
The performance of NOK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6824 and a 90 day low of 11.8159. This means the 90 day average was 12.1441. The change for NOK to KES was -4.67.
How to convert Norwegian kroner to Kenyan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kenyan Shilling
|1 NOK
|11.86630 KES
|5 NOK
|59.33150 KES
|10 NOK
|118.66300 KES
|20 NOK
|237.32600 KES
|50 NOK
|593.31500 KES
|100 NOK
|1,186.63000 KES
|250 NOK
|2,966.57500 KES
|500 NOK
|5,933.15000 KES
|1000 NOK
|11,866.30000 KES
|2000 NOK
|23,732.60000 KES
|5000 NOK
|59,331.50000 KES
|10000 NOK
|118,663.00000 KES