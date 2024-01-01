500 Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars

Convert KES to LRD at the real exchange rate

500 kes
657.28 lrd

1.00000 KES = 1.31455 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1.31455 LRD
5 KES6.57275 LRD
10 KES13.14550 LRD
20 KES26.29100 LRD
50 KES65.72750 LRD
100 KES131.45500 LRD
250 KES328.63750 LRD
500 KES657.27500 LRD
1000 KES1314.55000 LRD
2000 KES2629.10000 LRD
5000 KES6572.75000 LRD
10000 KES13145.50000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0.76072 KES
5 LRD3.80358 KES
10 LRD7.60717 KES
20 LRD15.21434 KES
50 LRD38.03585 KES
100 LRD76.07170 KES
250 LRD190.17925 KES
500 LRD380.35850 KES
1000 LRD760.71700 KES
2000 LRD1521.43400 KES
5000 LRD3803.58500 KES
10000 LRD7607.17000 KES