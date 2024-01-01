Convert KES to LRD at the real exchange rate

500 Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars

500 kes
751.44 lrd

Ksh1.000 KES = L$1.503 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51141.5114
Low1.47161.4211
Average1.49931.4746
Change0.99%2.94%
1 KES to LRD stats

The performance of KES to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5114 and a 30 day low of 1.4716. This means the 30 day average was 1.4993. The change for KES to LRD was 0.99.

The performance of KES to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5114 and a 90 day low of 1.4211. This means the 90 day average was 1.4746. The change for KES to LRD was 2.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1,50287 LRD
5 KES7,51435 LRD
10 KES15,02870 LRD
20 KES30,05740 LRD
50 KES75,14350 LRD
100 KES150,28700 LRD
250 KES375,71750 LRD
500 KES751,43500 LRD
1000 KES1.502,87000 LRD
2000 KES3.005,74000 LRD
5000 KES7.514,35000 LRD
10000 KES15.028,70000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0,66539 KES
5 LRD3,32696 KES
10 LRD6,65392 KES
20 LRD13,30784 KES
50 LRD33,26960 KES
100 LRD66,53920 KES
250 LRD166,34800 KES
500 LRD332,69600 KES
1000 LRD665,39200 KES
2000 LRD1.330,78400 KES
5000 LRD3.326,96000 KES
10000 LRD6.653,92000 KES