1 Liberian dollar to Kenyan shillings

Convert LRD to KES at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
1 kes

1.00000 LRD = 0.82766 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollar

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0.82766 KES
5 LRD4.13828 KES
10 LRD8.27656 KES
20 LRD16.55312 KES
50 LRD41.38280 KES
100 LRD82.76560 KES
250 LRD206.91400 KES
500 LRD413.82800 KES
1000 LRD827.65600 KES
2000 LRD1655.31200 KES
5000 LRD4138.28000 KES
10000 LRD8276.56000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1.20823 LRD
5 KES6.04115 LRD
10 KES12.08230 LRD
20 KES24.16460 LRD
50 KES60.41150 LRD
100 KES120.82300 LRD
250 KES302.05750 LRD
500 KES604.11500 LRD
1000 KES1208.23000 LRD
2000 KES2416.46000 LRD
5000 KES6041.15000 LRD
10000 KES12082.30000 LRD