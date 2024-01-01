5000 Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds

Convert KES to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 kes
1,065.97 egp

1.00000 KES = 0.21319 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.21319 EGP
5 KES1.06597 EGP
10 KES2.13193 EGP
20 KES4.26386 EGP
50 KES10.65965 EGP
100 KES21.31930 EGP
250 KES53.29825 EGP
500 KES106.59650 EGP
1000 KES213.19300 EGP
2000 KES426.38600 EGP
5000 KES1065.96500 EGP
10000 KES2131.93000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP4.69058 KES
5 EGP23.45290 KES
10 EGP46.90580 KES
20 EGP93.81160 KES
50 EGP234.52900 KES
100 EGP469.05800 KES
250 EGP1172.64500 KES
500 EGP2345.29000 KES
1000 EGP4690.58000 KES
2000 EGP9381.16000 KES
5000 EGP23452.90000 KES
10000 EGP46905.80000 KES