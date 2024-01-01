5 Kenyan shillings to Aruban florins

Convert KES to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 kes
0.06 awg

1.00000 KES = 0.01235 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Aruban Florin
1 KES0.01235 AWG
5 KES0.06177 AWG
10 KES0.12354 AWG
20 KES0.24708 AWG
50 KES0.61771 AWG
100 KES1.23542 AWG
250 KES3.08855 AWG
500 KES6.17710 AWG
1000 KES12.35420 AWG
2000 KES24.70840 AWG
5000 KES61.77100 AWG
10000 KES123.54200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kenyan Shilling
1 AWG80.94410 KES
5 AWG404.72050 KES
10 AWG809.44100 KES
20 AWG1618.88200 KES
50 AWG4047.20500 KES
100 AWG8094.41000 KES
250 AWG20236.02500 KES
500 AWG40472.05000 KES
1000 AWG80944.10000 KES
2000 AWG161888.20000 KES
5000 AWG404720.50000 KES
10000 AWG809441.00000 KES