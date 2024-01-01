100 Japanese yen to Qatari rials

Convert JPY to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
2.36 qar

1.000 JPY = 0.02359 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5651.4651.6540.96917.81
1 GBP1.17111.242103.6981.7151.9361.13520.853
1 USD0.9430.805183.4971.3811.5590.91416.79
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Qatari Rial
100 JPY2.35905 QAR
1000 JPY23.59050 QAR
1500 JPY35.38575 QAR
2000 JPY47.18100 QAR
3000 JPY70.77150 QAR
5000 JPY117.95250 QAR
5400 JPY127.38870 QAR
10000 JPY235.90500 QAR
15000 JPY353.85750 QAR
20000 JPY471.81000 QAR
25000 JPY589.76250 QAR
30000 JPY707.71500 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Japanese Yen
1 QAR42.39000 JPY
5 QAR211.95000 JPY
10 QAR423.90000 JPY
20 QAR847.80000 JPY
50 QAR2,119.50000 JPY
100 QAR4,239.00000 JPY
250 QAR10,597.50000 JPY
500 QAR21,195.00000 JPY
1000 QAR42,390.00000 JPY
2000 QAR84,780.00000 JPY
5000 QAR211,950.00000 JPY
10000 QAR423,900.00000 JPY