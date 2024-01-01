1,500 Japanese yen to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert JPY to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
7.81 fkp

1.000 JPY = 0.005210 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6571.4641.6520.96917.782
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8551.7161.9351.13520.83
1 USD0.9420.804183.5081.3791.5560.91316.749
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Falkland Islands Pound
100 JPY0.52097 FKP
1000 JPY5.20966 FKP
1500 JPY7.81449 FKP
2000 JPY10.41932 FKP
3000 JPY15.62898 FKP
5000 JPY26.04830 FKP
5400 JPY28.13216 FKP
10000 JPY52.09660 FKP
15000 JPY78.14490 FKP
20000 JPY104.19320 FKP
25000 JPY130.24150 FKP
30000 JPY156.28980 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Japanese Yen
1 FKP191.95100 JPY
5 FKP959.75500 JPY
10 FKP1,919.51000 JPY
20 FKP3,839.02000 JPY
50 FKP9,597.55000 JPY
100 FKP19,195.10000 JPY
250 FKP47,987.75000 JPY
500 FKP95,975.50000 JPY
1000 FKP191,951.00000 JPY
2000 FKP383,902.00000 JPY
5000 FKP959,755.00000 JPY
10000 FKP1,919,510.00000 JPY