1,500 Japanese yen to Barbadian dollars

Convert JPY to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
19.44 bbd

1.000 JPY = 0.01296 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6211.4651.6540.96917.799
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8081.7161.9371.13520.849
1 USD0.9420.804183.511.381.5580.91316.772
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Barbadian Dollar
100 JPY1.29597 BBD
1000 JPY12.95970 BBD
1500 JPY19.43955 BBD
2000 JPY25.91940 BBD
3000 JPY38.87910 BBD
5000 JPY64.79850 BBD
5400 JPY69.98238 BBD
10000 JPY129.59700 BBD
15000 JPY194.39550 BBD
20000 JPY259.19400 BBD
25000 JPY323.99250 BBD
30000 JPY388.79100 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BBD77.16250 JPY
5 BBD385.81250 JPY
10 BBD771.62500 JPY
20 BBD1,543.25000 JPY
50 BBD3,858.12500 JPY
100 BBD7,716.25000 JPY
250 BBD19,290.62500 JPY
500 BBD38,581.25000 JPY
1000 BBD77,162.50000 JPY
2000 BBD154,325.00000 JPY
5000 BBD385,812.50000 JPY
10000 BBD771,625.00000 JPY