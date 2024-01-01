Jamaican dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert JMD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
117.13 szl

J$1.000 JMD = L0.1171 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11810.1218
Low0.11480.1148
Average0.11660.1176
Change0.49%-1.38%
1 JMD to SZL stats

The performance of JMD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1181 and a 30 day low of 0.1148. This means the 30 day average was 0.1166. The change for JMD to SZL was 0.49.

The performance of JMD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1218 and a 90 day low of 0.1148. This means the 90 day average was 0.1176. The change for JMD to SZL was -1.38.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 JMD0.11713 SZL
5 JMD0.58565 SZL
10 JMD1.17129 SZL
20 JMD2.34258 SZL
50 JMD5.85645 SZL
100 JMD11.71290 SZL
250 JMD29.28225 SZL
500 JMD58.56450 SZL
1000 JMD117.12900 SZL
2000 JMD234.25800 SZL
5000 JMD585.64500 SZL
10000 JMD1,171.29000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Jamaican Dollar
1 SZL8.53757 JMD
5 SZL42.68785 JMD
10 SZL85.37570 JMD
20 SZL170.75140 JMD
50 SZL426.87850 JMD
100 SZL853.75700 JMD
250 SZL2,134.39250 JMD
500 SZL4,268.78500 JMD
1000 SZL8,537.57000 JMD
2000 SZL17,075.14000 JMD
5000 SZL42,687.85000 JMD
10000 SZL85,375.70000 JMD