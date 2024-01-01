Jamaican dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert JMD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
24.04 sar

J$1.000 JMD = SR0.02404 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02410.0242
Low0.02400.0240
Average0.02400.0241
Change-0.07%-0.26%
1 JMD to SAR stats

The performance of JMD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0241 and a 30 day low of 0.0240. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for JMD to SAR was -0.07.

The performance of JMD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.0240. This means the 90 day average was 0.0241. The change for JMD to SAR was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 JMD0.02404 SAR
5 JMD0.12020 SAR
10 JMD0.24040 SAR
20 JMD0.48081 SAR
50 JMD1.20203 SAR
100 JMD2.40405 SAR
250 JMD6.01012 SAR
500 JMD12.02025 SAR
1000 JMD24.04050 SAR
2000 JMD48.08100 SAR
5000 JMD120.20250 SAR
10000 JMD240.40500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jamaican Dollar
1 SAR41.59650 JMD
5 SAR207.98250 JMD
10 SAR415.96500 JMD
20 SAR831.93000 JMD
50 SAR2,079.82500 JMD
100 SAR4,159.65000 JMD
250 SAR10,399.12500 JMD
500 SAR20,798.25000 JMD
1000 SAR41,596.50000 JMD
2000 SAR83,193.00000 JMD
5000 SAR207,982.50000 JMD
10000 SAR415,965.00000 JMD