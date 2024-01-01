1 Jamaican dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert JMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.07 nok

1.000 JMD = 0.07078 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 JMD0.07078 NOK
5 JMD0.35388 NOK
10 JMD0.70775 NOK
20 JMD1.41550 NOK
50 JMD3.53876 NOK
100 JMD7.07752 NOK
250 JMD17.69380 NOK
500 JMD35.38760 NOK
1000 JMD70.77520 NOK
2000 JMD141.55040 NOK
5000 JMD353.87600 NOK
10000 JMD707.75200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 NOK14.12920 JMD
5 NOK70.64600 JMD
10 NOK141.29200 JMD
20 NOK282.58400 JMD
50 NOK706.46000 JMD
100 NOK1,412.92000 JMD
250 NOK3,532.30000 JMD
500 NOK7,064.60000 JMD
1000 NOK14,129.20000 JMD
2000 NOK28,258.40000 JMD
5000 NOK70,646.00000 JMD
10000 NOK141,292.00000 JMD