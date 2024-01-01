100 Norwegian kroner to Jamaican dollars

Convert NOK to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 nok
1,425.80 jmd

kr1.000 NOK = J$14.26 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.784214.8741
Low14.171614.1716
Average14.418214.5552
Change-3.56%-0.72%
1 NOK to JMD stats

The performance of NOK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7842 and a 30 day low of 14.1716. This means the 30 day average was 14.4182. The change for NOK to JMD was -3.56.

The performance of NOK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.8741 and a 90 day low of 14.1716. This means the 90 day average was 14.5552. The change for NOK to JMD was -0.72.

Top currencies

1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 NOK14.25800 JMD
5 NOK71.29000 JMD
10 NOK142.58000 JMD
20 NOK285.16000 JMD
50 NOK712.90000 JMD
100 NOK1,425.80000 JMD
250 NOK3,564.50000 JMD
500 NOK7,129.00000 JMD
1000 NOK14,258.00000 JMD
2000 NOK28,516.00000 JMD
5000 NOK71,290.00000 JMD
10000 NOK142,580.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 JMD0.07014 NOK
5 JMD0.35068 NOK
10 JMD0.70136 NOK
20 JMD1.40272 NOK
50 JMD3.50680 NOK
100 JMD7.01360 NOK
250 JMD17.53400 NOK
500 JMD35.06800 NOK
1000 JMD70.13600 NOK
2000 JMD140.27200 NOK
5000 JMD350.68000 NOK
10000 JMD701.36000 NOK