Jamaican dollars to Macedonian denars today

Convert JMD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
364.80 mkd

J$1.000 JMD = ден0.3648 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36480.3711
Low0.36010.3601
Average0.36280.3654
Change-0.01%-0.87%
1 JMD to MKD stats

The performance of JMD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3648 and a 30 day low of 0.3601. This means the 30 day average was 0.3628. The change for JMD to MKD was -0.01.

The performance of JMD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3711 and a 90 day low of 0.3601. This means the 90 day average was 0.3654. The change for JMD to MKD was -0.87.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 JMD0.36480 MKD
5 JMD1.82399 MKD
10 JMD3.64798 MKD
20 JMD7.29596 MKD
50 JMD18.23990 MKD
100 JMD36.47980 MKD
250 JMD91.19950 MKD
500 JMD182.39900 MKD
1000 JMD364.79800 MKD
2000 JMD729.59600 MKD
5000 JMD1,823.99000 MKD
10000 JMD3,647.98000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Jamaican Dollar
1 MKD2.74124 JMD
5 MKD13.70620 JMD
10 MKD27.41240 JMD
20 MKD54.82480 JMD
50 MKD137.06200 JMD
100 MKD274.12400 JMD
250 MKD685.31000 JMD
500 MKD1,370.62000 JMD
1000 MKD2,741.24000 JMD
2000 MKD5,482.48000 JMD
5000 MKD13,706.20000 JMD
10000 MKD27,412.40000 JMD