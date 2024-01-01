Jamaican dollars to Belarusian rubles today

Convert JMD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
20.95 byn

J$1.000 JMD = Br0.02095 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02100.0211
Low0.02090.0208
Average0.02090.0210
Change-0.11%-0.32%
1 JMD to BYN stats

The performance of JMD to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0210 and a 30 day low of 0.0209. This means the 30 day average was 0.0209. The change for JMD to BYN was -0.11.

The performance of JMD to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0211 and a 90 day low of 0.0208. This means the 90 day average was 0.0210. The change for JMD to BYN was -0.32.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 JMD0.02095 BYN
5 JMD0.10474 BYN
10 JMD0.20947 BYN
20 JMD0.41894 BYN
50 JMD1.04736 BYN
100 JMD2.09472 BYN
250 JMD5.23680 BYN
500 JMD10.47360 BYN
1000 JMD20.94720 BYN
2000 JMD41.89440 BYN
5000 JMD104.73600 BYN
10000 JMD209.47200 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 BYN47.73910 JMD
5 BYN238.69550 JMD
10 BYN477.39100 JMD
20 BYN954.78200 JMD
50 BYN2,386.95500 JMD
100 BYN4,773.91000 JMD
250 BYN11,934.77500 JMD
500 BYN23,869.55000 JMD
1000 BYN47,739.10000 JMD
2000 BYN95,478.20000 JMD
5000 BYN238,695.50000 JMD
10000 BYN477,391.00000 JMD