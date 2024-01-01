20 Jersey pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert JEP to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 jep
7.810 kwd

£1.000 JEP = ك0.3905 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39740.3974
Low0.38890.3843
Average0.39390.3908
Change-0.48%1.12%
View full history

1 JEP to KWD stats

The performance of JEP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3974 and a 30 day low of 0.3889. This means the 30 day average was 0.3939. The change for JEP to KWD was -0.48.

The performance of JEP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3974 and a 90 day low of 0.3843. This means the 90 day average was 0.3908. The change for JEP to KWD was 1.12.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JEP0.39049 KWD
5 JEP1.95244 KWD
10 JEP3.90488 KWD
20 JEP7.80976 KWD
50 JEP19.52440 KWD
100 JEP39.04880 KWD
250 JEP97.62200 KWD
500 JEP195.24400 KWD
1000 JEP390.48800 KWD
2000 JEP780.97600 KWD
5000 JEP1,952.44000 KWD
10000 JEP3,904.88000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jersey pound
1 KWD2.56090 JEP
5 KWD12.80450 JEP
10 KWD25.60900 JEP
20 KWD51.21800 JEP
50 KWD128.04500 JEP
100 KWD256.09000 JEP
250 KWD640.22500 JEP
500 KWD1,280.45000 JEP
1000 KWD2,560.90000 JEP
2000 KWD5,121.80000 JEP
5000 KWD12,804.50000 JEP
10000 KWD25,609.00000 JEP