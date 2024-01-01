20 Jersey pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert JEP to KES at the real exchange rate

20 jep
3,328 kes

£1.000 JEP = Ksh166.4 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High171.5750171.5750
Low163.8400162.4690
Average167.2341165.8785
Change1.24%-1.77%
1 JEP to KES stats

The performance of JEP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 171.5750 and a 30 day low of 163.8400. This means the 30 day average was 167.2341. The change for JEP to KES was 1.24.

The performance of JEP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 171.5750 and a 90 day low of 162.4690. This means the 90 day average was 165.8785. The change for JEP to KES was -1.77.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 JEP166.38200 KES
5 JEP831.91000 KES
10 JEP1,663.82000 KES
20 JEP3,327.64000 KES
50 JEP8,319.10000 KES
100 JEP16,638.20000 KES
250 JEP41,595.50000 KES
500 JEP83,191.00000 KES
1000 JEP166,382.00000 KES
2000 JEP332,764.00000 KES
5000 JEP831,910.00000 KES
10000 JEP1,663,820.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jersey pound
1 KES0.00601 JEP
5 KES0.03005 JEP
10 KES0.06010 JEP
20 KES0.12021 JEP
50 KES0.30051 JEP
100 KES0.60103 JEP
250 KES1.50257 JEP
500 KES3.00514 JEP
1000 KES6.01027 JEP
2000 KES12.02054 JEP
5000 KES30.05135 JEP
10000 KES60.10270 JEP