100 Kenyan shillings to Jersey pounds

Convert KES to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 kes
0.55 jep

1.00000 KES = 0.00548 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jersey pound
1 KES0.00548 JEP
5 KES0.02739 JEP
10 KES0.05477 JEP
20 KES0.10954 JEP
50 KES0.27386 JEP
100 KES0.54772 JEP
250 KES1.36929 JEP
500 KES2.73859 JEP
1000 KES5.47718 JEP
2000 KES10.95436 JEP
5000 KES27.38590 JEP
10000 KES54.77180 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 JEP182.57600 KES
5 JEP912.88000 KES
10 JEP1825.76000 KES
20 JEP3651.52000 KES
50 JEP9128.80000 KES
100 JEP18257.60000 KES
250 JEP45644.00000 KES
500 JEP91288.00000 KES
1000 JEP182576.00000 KES
2000 JEP365152.00000 KES
5000 JEP912880.00000 KES
10000 JEP1825760.00000 KES