5 Jersey pounds to Indian rupees
Convert JEP to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 JEP to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|108.7270
|108.7270
|Low
|106.5990
|104.2770
|Average
|107.7493
|106.4599
|Change
|0.32%
|2.36%
|View full history
1 JEP to INR stats
The performance of JEP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.7270 and a 30 day low of 106.5990. This means the 30 day average was 107.7493. The change for JEP to INR was 0.32.
The performance of JEP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.7270 and a 90 day low of 104.2770. This means the 90 day average was 106.4599. The change for JEP to INR was 2.36.
|Conversion rates Jersey pound / Indian Rupee
|1 JEP
|107.30700 INR
|5 JEP
|536.53500 INR
|10 JEP
|1,073.07000 INR
|20 JEP
|2,146.14000 INR
|50 JEP
|5,365.35000 INR
|100 JEP
|10,730.70000 INR
|250 JEP
|26,826.75000 INR
|500 JEP
|53,653.50000 INR
|1000 JEP
|107,307.00000 INR
|2000 JEP
|214,614.00000 INR
|5000 JEP
|536,535.00000 INR
|10000 JEP
|1,073,070.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jersey pound
|1 INR
|0.00932 JEP
|5 INR
|0.04660 JEP
|10 INR
|0.09319 JEP
|20 INR
|0.18638 JEP
|50 INR
|0.46595 JEP
|100 INR
|0.93191 JEP
|250 INR
|2.32977 JEP
|300 INR
|2.79572 JEP
|500 INR
|4.65953 JEP
|600 INR
|5.59144 JEP
|1000 INR
|9.31906 JEP
|2000 INR
|18.63812 JEP
|5000 INR
|46.59530 JEP
|10000 INR
|93.19060 JEP
|25000 INR
|232.97650 JEP
|50000 INR
|465.95300 JEP
|100000 INR
|931.90600 JEP
|1000000 INR
|9,319.06000 JEP
|1000000000 INR
|9,319,060.00000 JEP