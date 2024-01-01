100 Jersey pounds to Indian rupees

Convert JEP to INR at the real exchange rate

100 jep
10,730.70 inr

£1.000 JEP = ₹107.3 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High108.7270108.7270
Low106.5990104.2770
Average107.7493106.4599
Change0.32%2.36%
1 JEP to INR stats

The performance of JEP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.7270 and a 30 day low of 106.5990. This means the 30 day average was 107.7493. The change for JEP to INR was 0.32.

The performance of JEP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.7270 and a 90 day low of 104.2770. This means the 90 day average was 106.4599. The change for JEP to INR was 2.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Indian Rupee
1 JEP107.30700 INR
5 JEP536.53500 INR
10 JEP1,073.07000 INR
20 JEP2,146.14000 INR
50 JEP5,365.35000 INR
100 JEP10,730.70000 INR
250 JEP26,826.75000 INR
500 JEP53,653.50000 INR
1000 JEP107,307.00000 INR
2000 JEP214,614.00000 INR
5000 JEP536,535.00000 INR
10000 JEP1,073,070.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jersey pound
1 INR0.00932 JEP
5 INR0.04660 JEP
10 INR0.09319 JEP
20 INR0.18638 JEP
50 INR0.46595 JEP
100 INR0.93191 JEP
250 INR2.32977 JEP
300 INR2.79572 JEP
500 INR4.65953 JEP
600 INR5.59144 JEP
1000 INR9.31906 JEP
2000 INR18.63812 JEP
5000 INR46.59530 JEP
10000 INR93.19060 JEP
25000 INR232.97650 JEP
50000 INR465.95300 JEP
100000 INR931.90600 JEP
1000000 INR9,319.06000 JEP
1000000000 INR9,319,060.00000 JEP