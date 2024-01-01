Jersey pounds to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert JEP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
20,744,100 idr

£1.000 JEP = Rp20,740 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20,997.600020,997.6000
Low20,659.800020,045.8000
Average20,896.363320,671.6267
Change-0.55%3.07%
View full history

1 JEP to IDR stats

The performance of JEP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20,997.6000 and a 30 day low of 20,659.8000. This means the 30 day average was 20,896.3633. The change for JEP to IDR was -0.55.

The performance of JEP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20,997.6000 and a 90 day low of 20,045.8000. This means the 90 day average was 20,671.6267. The change for JEP to IDR was 3.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 JEP20,744.10000 IDR
5 JEP103,720.50000 IDR
10 JEP207,441.00000 IDR
20 JEP414,882.00000 IDR
50 JEP1,037,205.00000 IDR
100 JEP2,074,410.00000 IDR
250 JEP5,186,025.00000 IDR
500 JEP10,372,050.00000 IDR
1000 JEP20,744,100.00000 IDR
2000 JEP41,488,200.00000 IDR
5000 JEP103,720,500.00000 IDR
10000 JEP207,441,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Jersey pound
1 IDR0.00005 JEP
5 IDR0.00024 JEP
10 IDR0.00048 JEP
20 IDR0.00096 JEP
50 IDR0.00241 JEP
100 IDR0.00482 JEP
250 IDR0.01205 JEP
500 IDR0.02410 JEP
1000 IDR0.04821 JEP
2000 IDR0.09641 JEP
5000 IDR0.24103 JEP
10000 IDR0.48207 JEP