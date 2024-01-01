1 thousand Jersey pounds to Honduran lempiras

Convert JEP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
31,698.80 hnl

£1.000 JEP = L31.70 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.252632.2526
Low31.549630.9906
Average31.921631.5814
Change-0.24%1.77%
1 JEP to HNL stats

The performance of JEP to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.2526 and a 30 day low of 31.5496. This means the 30 day average was 31.9216. The change for JEP to HNL was -0.24.

The performance of JEP to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.2526 and a 90 day low of 30.9906. This means the 90 day average was 31.5814. The change for JEP to HNL was 1.77.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Honduran Lempira
1 JEP31.69880 HNL
5 JEP158.49400 HNL
10 JEP316.98800 HNL
20 JEP633.97600 HNL
50 JEP1,584.94000 HNL
100 JEP3,169.88000 HNL
250 JEP7,924.70000 HNL
500 JEP15,849.40000 HNL
1000 JEP31,698.80000 HNL
2000 JEP63,397.60000 HNL
5000 JEP158,494.00000 HNL
10000 JEP316,988.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jersey pound
1 HNL0.03155 JEP
5 HNL0.15774 JEP
10 HNL0.31547 JEP
20 HNL0.63094 JEP
50 HNL1.57735 JEP
100 HNL3.15470 JEP
250 HNL7.88675 JEP
500 HNL15.77350 JEP
1000 HNL31.54700 JEP
2000 HNL63.09400 JEP
5000 HNL157.73500 JEP
10000 HNL315.47000 JEP