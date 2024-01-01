10 thousand Jersey pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert JEP to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jep
1,072,030 btn

£1.000 JEP = Nu.107.2 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High108.7200108.7200
Low106.5400104.2820
Average107.7237106.4303
Change0.22%2.26%
1 JEP to BTN stats

The performance of JEP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.7200 and a 30 day low of 106.5400. This means the 30 day average was 107.7237. The change for JEP to BTN was 0.22.

The performance of JEP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.7200 and a 90 day low of 104.2820. This means the 90 day average was 106.4303. The change for JEP to BTN was 2.26.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JEP107.20300 BTN
5 JEP536.01500 BTN
10 JEP1,072.03000 BTN
20 JEP2,144.06000 BTN
50 JEP5,360.15000 BTN
100 JEP10,720.30000 BTN
250 JEP26,800.75000 BTN
500 JEP53,601.50000 BTN
1000 JEP107,203.00000 BTN
2000 JEP214,406.00000 BTN
5000 JEP536,015.00000 BTN
10000 JEP1,072,030.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jersey pound
1 BTN0.00933 JEP
5 BTN0.04664 JEP
10 BTN0.09328 JEP
20 BTN0.18656 JEP
50 BTN0.46640 JEP
100 BTN0.93281 JEP
250 BTN2.33202 JEP
500 BTN4.66403 JEP
1000 BTN9.32806 JEP
2000 BTN18.65612 JEP
5000 BTN46.64030 JEP
10000 BTN93.28060 JEP