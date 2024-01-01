100 Icelandic krónas to Armenian drams

Convert ISK to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 isk
281.50 amd

kr1.000 ISK = ֏2.815 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.83932.8393
Low2.79162.7751
Average2.81682.8036
Change0.18%1.44%
1 ISK to AMD stats

The performance of ISK to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8393 and a 30 day low of 2.7916. This means the 30 day average was 2.8168. The change for ISK to AMD was 0.18.

The performance of ISK to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8393 and a 90 day low of 2.7751. This means the 90 day average was 2.8036. The change for ISK to AMD was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Armenian Dram
1 ISK2.81496 AMD
5 ISK14.07480 AMD
10 ISK28.14960 AMD
20 ISK56.29920 AMD
50 ISK140.74800 AMD
100 ISK281.49600 AMD
250 ISK703.74000 AMD
500 ISK1,407.48000 AMD
1000 ISK2,814.96000 AMD
2000 ISK5,629.92000 AMD
5000 ISK14,074.80000 AMD
10000 ISK28,149.60000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Icelandic Króna
1 AMD0.35525 ISK
5 AMD1.77623 ISK
10 AMD3.55245 ISK
20 AMD7.10490 ISK
50 AMD17.76225 ISK
100 AMD35.52450 ISK
250 AMD88.81125 ISK
500 AMD177.62250 ISK
1000 AMD355.24500 ISK
2000 AMD710.49000 ISK
5000 AMD1,776.22500 ISK
10000 AMD3,552.45000 ISK