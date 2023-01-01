5 Armenian drams to Icelandic krónas

Convert AMD to ISK

5 amd
1.78 isk

1.00000 AMD = 0.35621 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:1 UTC
AMD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Icelandic Króna
1 AMD0.35621 ISK
5 AMD1.78104 ISK
10 AMD3.56209 ISK
20 AMD7.12418 ISK
50 AMD17.81045 ISK
100 AMD35.62090 ISK
250 AMD89.05225 ISK
500 AMD178.10450 ISK
1000 AMD356.20900 ISK
2000 AMD712.41800 ISK
5000 AMD1781.04500 ISK
10000 AMD3562.09000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Armenian Dram
1 ISK2.80734 AMD
5 ISK14.03670 AMD
10 ISK28.07340 AMD
20 ISK56.14680 AMD
50 ISK140.36700 AMD
100 ISK280.73400 AMD
250 ISK701.83500 AMD
500 ISK1403.67000 AMD
1000 ISK2807.34000 AMD
2000 ISK5614.68000 AMD
5000 ISK14036.70000 AMD
10000 ISK28073.40000 AMD