600 Indian rupees to Botswanan pulas
Convert INR to BWP at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BWP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1630
|0.1645
|Low
|0.1609
|0.1607
|Average
|0.1618
|0.1626
|Change
|-1.24%
|-1.13%
1 INR to BWP stats
The performance of INR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1630 and a 30 day low of 0.1609. This means the 30 day average was 0.1618. The change for INR to BWP was -1.24.
The performance of INR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1645 and a 90 day low of 0.1607. This means the 90 day average was 0.1626. The change for INR to BWP was -1.13.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
|1 INR
|0.16093 BWP
|5 INR
|0.80465 BWP
|10 INR
|1.60931 BWP
|20 INR
|3.21862 BWP
|50 INR
|8.04655 BWP
|100 INR
|16.09310 BWP
|250 INR
|40.23275 BWP
|300 INR
|48.27930 BWP
|500 INR
|80.46550 BWP
|600 INR
|96.55860 BWP
|1000 INR
|160.93100 BWP
|2000 INR
|321.86200 BWP
|5000 INR
|804.65500 BWP
|10000 INR
|1,609.31000 BWP
|25000 INR
|4,023.27500 BWP
|50000 INR
|8,046.55000 BWP
|100000 INR
|16,093.10000 BWP
|1000000 INR
|160,931.00000 BWP
|1000000000 INR
|160,931,000.00000 BWP