Indian rupee to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.161 today, reflecting a -0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.429% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.163 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 0.161 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.476% decrease in value.