250 Indian rupees to Botswanan pulas

Convert INR to BWP at the real exchange rate

250 inr
40.23 bwp

₹1.000 INR = P0.1609 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16300.1645
Low0.16090.1607
Average0.16180.1626
Change-1.24%-1.13%
1 INR to BWP stats

The performance of INR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1630 and a 30 day low of 0.1609. This means the 30 day average was 0.1618. The change for INR to BWP was -1.24.

The performance of INR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1645 and a 90 day low of 0.1607. This means the 90 day average was 0.1626. The change for INR to BWP was -1.13.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 INR0.16093 BWP
5 INR0.80465 BWP
10 INR1.60931 BWP
20 INR3.21862 BWP
50 INR8.04655 BWP
100 INR16.09310 BWP
250 INR40.23275 BWP
300 INR48.27930 BWP
500 INR80.46550 BWP
600 INR96.55860 BWP
1000 INR160.93100 BWP
2000 INR321.86200 BWP
5000 INR804.65500 BWP
10000 INR1,609.31000 BWP
25000 INR4,023.27500 BWP
50000 INR8,046.55000 BWP
100000 INR16,093.10000 BWP
1000000 INR160,931.00000 BWP
1000000000 INR160,931,000.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Indian Rupee
1 BWP6.21383 INR
5 BWP31.06915 INR
10 BWP62.13830 INR
20 BWP124.27660 INR
50 BWP310.69150 INR
100 BWP621.38300 INR
250 BWP1,553.45750 INR
500 BWP3,106.91500 INR
1000 BWP6,213.83000 INR
2000 BWP12,427.66000 INR
5000 BWP31,069.15000 INR
10000 BWP62,138.30000 INR