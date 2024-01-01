10 Isle of Man pounds to Uzbekistan soms

Convert IMP to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 imp
161,211 uzs

£1.000 IMP = so'm16,120 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16,415.900016,415.9000
Low15,990.200015,849.5000
Average16,236.756716,108.3900
Change-0.18%1.29%
View full history

1 IMP to UZS stats

The performance of IMP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16,415.9000 and a 30 day low of 15,990.2000. This means the 30 day average was 16,236.7567. The change for IMP to UZS was -0.18.

The performance of IMP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16,415.9000 and a 90 day low of 15,849.5000. This means the 90 day average was 16,108.3900. The change for IMP to UZS was 1.29.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 IMP16,121.10000 UZS
5 IMP80,605.50000 UZS
10 IMP161,211.00000 UZS
20 IMP322,422.00000 UZS
50 IMP806,055.00000 UZS
100 IMP1,612,110.00000 UZS
250 IMP4,030,275.00000 UZS
500 IMP8,060,550.00000 UZS
1000 IMP16,121,100.00000 UZS
2000 IMP32,242,200.00000 UZS
5000 IMP80,605,500.00000 UZS
10000 IMP161,211,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Isle of Man pound
1 UZS0.00006 IMP
5 UZS0.00031 IMP
10 UZS0.00062 IMP
20 UZS0.00124 IMP
50 UZS0.00310 IMP
100 UZS0.00620 IMP
250 UZS0.01551 IMP
500 UZS0.03102 IMP
1000 UZS0.06203 IMP
2000 UZS0.12406 IMP
5000 UZS0.31015 IMP
10000 UZS0.62031 IMP