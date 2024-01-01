1 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert IMP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
4,792.33 pen

£1.000 IMP = S/.4.792 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.86324.8686
Low4.76564.6248
Average4.83414.7926
Change-1.10%2.64%
View full history

1 IMP to PEN stats

The performance of IMP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8632 and a 30 day low of 4.7656. This means the 30 day average was 4.8341. The change for IMP to PEN was -1.10.

The performance of IMP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8686 and a 90 day low of 4.6248. This means the 90 day average was 4.7926. The change for IMP to PEN was 2.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IMP4.79233 PEN
5 IMP23.96165 PEN
10 IMP47.92330 PEN
20 IMP95.84660 PEN
50 IMP239.61650 PEN
100 IMP479.23300 PEN
250 IMP1,198.08250 PEN
500 IMP2,396.16500 PEN
1000 IMP4,792.33000 PEN
2000 IMP9,584.66000 PEN
5000 IMP23,961.65000 PEN
10000 IMP47,923.30000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Isle of Man pound
1 PEN0.20867 IMP
5 PEN1.04334 IMP
10 PEN2.08667 IMP
20 PEN4.17334 IMP
50 PEN10.43335 IMP
100 PEN20.86670 IMP
250 PEN52.16675 IMP
500 PEN104.33350 IMP
1000 PEN208.66700 IMP
2000 PEN417.33400 IMP
5000 PEN1,043.33500 IMP
10000 PEN2,086.67000 IMP