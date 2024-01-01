100 Isle of Man pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert IMP to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 imp
5,080.06 mru

£1.000 IMP = UM50.80 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.518051.5180
Low50.480549.3637
Average50.983950.3719
Change0.60%2.17%
View full history

1 IMP to MRU stats

The performance of IMP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.5180 and a 30 day low of 50.4805. This means the 30 day average was 50.9839. The change for IMP to MRU was 0.60.

The performance of IMP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.5180 and a 90 day low of 49.3637. This means the 90 day average was 50.3719. The change for IMP to MRU was 2.17.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IMP50.80060 MRU
5 IMP254.00300 MRU
10 IMP508.00600 MRU
20 IMP1,016.01200 MRU
50 IMP2,540.03000 MRU
100 IMP5,080.06000 MRU
250 IMP12,700.15000 MRU
500 IMP25,400.30000 MRU
1000 IMP50,800.60000 MRU
2000 IMP101,601.20000 MRU
5000 IMP254,003.00000 MRU
10000 IMP508,006.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Isle of Man pound
1 MRU0.01968 IMP
5 MRU0.09842 IMP
10 MRU0.19685 IMP
20 MRU0.39370 IMP
50 MRU0.98424 IMP
100 MRU1.96848 IMP
250 MRU4.92120 IMP
500 MRU9.84240 IMP
1000 MRU19.68480 IMP
2000 MRU39.36960 IMP
5000 MRU98.42400 IMP
10000 MRU196.84800 IMP