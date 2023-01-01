10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MRU to IMP at the real exchange rate

10 mru
0.20 imp

1.00000 MRU = 0.01966 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Isle of Man pound
1 MRU0.01966 IMP
5 MRU0.09828 IMP
10 MRU0.19656 IMP
20 MRU0.39313 IMP
50 MRU0.98283 IMP
100 MRU1.96565 IMP
250 MRU4.91413 IMP
500 MRU9.82825 IMP
1000 MRU19.65650 IMP
2000 MRU39.31300 IMP
5000 MRU98.28250 IMP
10000 MRU196.56500 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IMP50.87380 MRU
5 IMP254.36900 MRU
10 IMP508.73800 MRU
20 IMP1017.47600 MRU
50 IMP2543.69000 MRU
100 IMP5087.38000 MRU
250 IMP12718.45000 MRU
500 IMP25436.90000 MRU
1000 IMP50873.80000 MRU
2000 IMP101747.60000 MRU
5000 IMP254369.00000 MRU
10000 IMP508738.00000 MRU