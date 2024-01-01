500 Isle of Man pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert IMP to KZT at the real exchange rate

500 imp
304,221 kzt

£1.000 IMP = ₸608.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High619.8400619.8400
Low604.8560549.5890
Average612.7516585.6134
Change0.33%9.32%
View full history

1 IMP to KZT stats

The performance of IMP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 619.8400 and a 30 day low of 604.8560. This means the 30 day average was 612.7516. The change for IMP to KZT was 0.33.

The performance of IMP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 619.8400 and a 90 day low of 549.5890. This means the 90 day average was 585.6134. The change for IMP to KZT was 9.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IMP608.44200 KZT
5 IMP3,042.21000 KZT
10 IMP6,084.42000 KZT
20 IMP12,168.84000 KZT
50 IMP30,422.10000 KZT
100 IMP60,844.20000 KZT
250 IMP152,110.50000 KZT
500 IMP304,221.00000 KZT
1000 IMP608,442.00000 KZT
2000 IMP1,216,884.00000 KZT
5000 IMP3,042,210.00000 KZT
10000 IMP6,084,420.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Isle of Man pound
1 KZT0.00164 IMP
5 KZT0.00822 IMP
10 KZT0.01644 IMP
20 KZT0.03287 IMP
50 KZT0.08218 IMP
100 KZT0.16435 IMP
250 KZT0.41089 IMP
500 KZT0.82177 IMP
1000 KZT1.64354 IMP
2000 KZT3.28708 IMP
5000 KZT8.21770 IMP
10000 KZT16.43540 IMP