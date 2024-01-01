50 Israeli new sheqels to CFP francs

Convert ILS to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 ils
1,443 xpf

₪1.000 ILS = ₣28.86 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.443230.4432
Low28.863128.8631
Average29.953829.8315
Change-2.73%-3.59%
View full history

1 ILS to XPF stats

The performance of ILS to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.4432 and a 30 day low of 28.8631. This means the 30 day average was 29.9538. The change for ILS to XPF was -2.73.

The performance of ILS to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.4432 and a 90 day low of 28.8631. This means the 90 day average was 29.8315. The change for ILS to XPF was -3.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFP Franc
1 ILS28.86310 XPF
5 ILS144.31550 XPF
10 ILS288.63100 XPF
20 ILS577.26200 XPF
50 ILS1,443.15500 XPF
100 ILS2,886.31000 XPF
250 ILS7,215.77500 XPF
500 ILS14,431.55000 XPF
1000 ILS28,863.10000 XPF
2000 ILS57,726.20000 XPF
5000 ILS144,315.50000 XPF
10000 ILS288,631.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XPF0.03465 ILS
5 XPF0.17323 ILS
10 XPF0.34646 ILS
20 XPF0.69293 ILS
50 XPF1.73231 ILS
100 XPF3.46463 ILS
250 XPF8.66158 ILS
500 XPF17.32315 ILS
1000 XPF34.64630 ILS
2000 XPF69.29260 ILS
5000 XPF173.23150 ILS
10000 XPF346.46300 ILS