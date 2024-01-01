1 CFP francs to Israeli new sheqels

1.000 XPF = 0.03361 ILS

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XPF0.03361 ILS
5 XPF0.16806 ILS
10 XPF0.33612 ILS
20 XPF0.67223 ILS
50 XPF1.68059 ILS
100 XPF3.36117 ILS
250 XPF8.40293 ILS
500 XPF16.80585 ILS
1000 XPF33.61170 ILS
2000 XPF67.22340 ILS
5000 XPF168.05850 ILS
10000 XPF336.11700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFP Franc
1 ILS29.75150 XPF
5 ILS148.75750 XPF
10 ILS297.51500 XPF
20 ILS595.03000 XPF
50 ILS1,487.57500 XPF
100 ILS2,975.15000 XPF
250 ILS7,437.87500 XPF
500 ILS14,875.75000 XPF
1000 ILS29,751.50000 XPF
2000 ILS59,503.00000 XPF
5000 ILS148,757.50000 XPF
10000 ILS297,515.00000 XPF