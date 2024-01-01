50 Israeli new sheqels to Uzbekistan soms

Convert ILS to UZS at the real exchange rate

50 ils
165,369 uzs

₪1.000 ILS = so'm3,307 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,513.90003,513.9000
Low3,303.71003,303.7100
Average3,432.02973,413.4128
Change-1.89%-3.04%
View full history

1 ILS to UZS stats

The performance of ILS to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,513.9000 and a 30 day low of 3,303.7100. This means the 30 day average was 3,432.0297. The change for ILS to UZS was -1.89.

The performance of ILS to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,513.9000 and a 90 day low of 3,303.7100. This means the 90 day average was 3,413.4128. The change for ILS to UZS was -3.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uzbekistan Som
1 ILS3,307.38000 UZS
5 ILS16,536.90000 UZS
10 ILS33,073.80000 UZS
20 ILS66,147.60000 UZS
50 ILS165,369.00000 UZS
100 ILS330,738.00000 UZS
250 ILS826,845.00000 UZS
500 ILS1,653,690.00000 UZS
1000 ILS3,307,380.00000 UZS
2000 ILS6,614,760.00000 UZS
5000 ILS16,536,900.00000 UZS
10000 ILS33,073,800.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UZS0.00030 ILS
5 UZS0.00151 ILS
10 UZS0.00302 ILS
20 UZS0.00605 ILS
50 UZS0.01512 ILS
100 UZS0.03024 ILS
250 UZS0.07559 ILS
500 UZS0.15118 ILS
1000 UZS0.30235 ILS
2000 UZS0.60471 ILS
5000 UZS1.51177 ILS
10000 UZS3.02354 ILS