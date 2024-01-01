5,000 Israeli new sheqels to Malagasy ariaries

Convert ILS to MGA at the real exchange rate

5,000 ils
5,963,500 mga

₪1.000 ILS = Ar1,193 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,244.07001,244.0700
Low1,192.60001,184.6100
Average1,224.22101,206.4180
Change-0.14%0.21%
View full history

1 ILS to MGA stats

The performance of ILS to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,244.0700 and a 30 day low of 1,192.6000. This means the 30 day average was 1,224.2210. The change for ILS to MGA was -0.14.

The performance of ILS to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,244.0700 and a 90 day low of 1,184.6100. This means the 90 day average was 1,206.4180. The change for ILS to MGA was 0.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Malagasy Ariary
1 ILS1,192.70000 MGA
5 ILS5,963.50000 MGA
10 ILS11,927.00000 MGA
20 ILS23,854.00000 MGA
50 ILS59,635.00000 MGA
100 ILS119,270.00000 MGA
250 ILS298,175.00000 MGA
500 ILS596,350.00000 MGA
1000 ILS1,192,700.00000 MGA
2000 ILS2,385,400.00000 MGA
5000 ILS5,963,500.00000 MGA
10000 ILS11,927,000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MGA0.00084 ILS
5 MGA0.00419 ILS
10 MGA0.00838 ILS
20 MGA0.01677 ILS
50 MGA0.04192 ILS
100 MGA0.08384 ILS
250 MGA0.20961 ILS
500 MGA0.41922 ILS
1000 MGA0.83843 ILS
2000 MGA1.67686 ILS
5000 MGA4.19216 ILS
10000 MGA8.38431 ILS