10 Malagasy ariaries to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MGA to ILS at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₪0.0008061 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
MGA to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 MGA to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-2.10%-0.44%
1 MGA to ILS stats

The performance of MGA to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to ILS was -2.10.

The performance of MGA to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to ILS was -0.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MGA0.00081 ILS
5 MGA0.00403 ILS
10 MGA0.00806 ILS
20 MGA0.01612 ILS
50 MGA0.04030 ILS
100 MGA0.08061 ILS
250 MGA0.20152 ILS
500 MGA0.40303 ILS
1000 MGA0.80606 ILS
2000 MGA1.61212 ILS
5000 MGA4.03030 ILS
10000 MGA8.06061 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Malagasy Ariary
1 ILS1,240.60000 MGA
5 ILS6,203.00000 MGA
10 ILS12,406.00000 MGA
20 ILS24,812.00000 MGA
50 ILS62,030.00000 MGA
100 ILS124,060.00000 MGA
250 ILS310,150.00000 MGA
500 ILS620,300.00000 MGA
1000 ILS1,240,600.00000 MGA
2000 ILS2,481,200.00000 MGA
5000 ILS6,203,000.00000 MGA
10000 ILS12,406,000.00000 MGA