1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Kyrgystani soms

Convert ILS to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
22,172.30 kgs

₪1.000 ILS = Лв22.17 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.798924.0734
Low22.171222.1712
Average23.206423.4582
Change-3.77%-7.14%
View full history

1 ILS to KGS stats

The performance of ILS to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.7989 and a 30 day low of 22.1712. This means the 30 day average was 23.2064. The change for ILS to KGS was -3.77.

The performance of ILS to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0734 and a 90 day low of 22.1712. This means the 90 day average was 23.4582. The change for ILS to KGS was -7.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kyrgystani Som
1 ILS22.17230 KGS
5 ILS110.86150 KGS
10 ILS221.72300 KGS
20 ILS443.44600 KGS
50 ILS1,108.61500 KGS
100 ILS2,217.23000 KGS
250 ILS5,543.07500 KGS
500 ILS11,086.15000 KGS
1000 ILS22,172.30000 KGS
2000 ILS44,344.60000 KGS
5000 ILS110,861.50000 KGS
10000 ILS221,723.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KGS0.04510 ILS
5 KGS0.22551 ILS
10 KGS0.45101 ILS
20 KGS0.90203 ILS
50 KGS2.25506 ILS
100 KGS4.51013 ILS
250 KGS11.27532 ILS
500 KGS22.55065 ILS
1000 KGS45.10130 ILS
2000 KGS90.20260 ILS
5000 KGS225.50650 ILS
10000 KGS451.01300 ILS