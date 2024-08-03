5 Israeli new sheqels to Japanese yen
1 ILS to JPY stats
The performance of ILS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.1384 and a 30 day low of 38.4942. This means the 30 day average was 42.6281. The change for ILS to JPY was -10.90.
The performance of ILS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.1384 and a 90 day low of 38.4942. This means the 90 day average was 42.4358. The change for ILS to JPY was -6.93.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Japanese Yen
|1 ILS
|38.49420 JPY
|5 ILS
|192.47100 JPY
|10 ILS
|384.94200 JPY
|20 ILS
|769.88400 JPY
|50 ILS
|1,924.71000 JPY
|100 ILS
|3,849.42000 JPY
|250 ILS
|9,623.55000 JPY
|500 ILS
|19,247.10000 JPY
|1000 ILS
|38,494.20000 JPY
|2000 ILS
|76,988.40000 JPY
|5000 ILS
|192,471.00000 JPY
|10000 ILS
|384,942.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Israeli New Sheqel
|100 JPY
|2.59780 ILS
|1000 JPY
|25.97800 ILS
|1500 JPY
|38.96700 ILS
|2000 JPY
|51.95600 ILS
|3000 JPY
|77.93400 ILS
|5000 JPY
|129.89000 ILS
|5400 JPY
|140.28120 ILS
|10000 JPY
|259.78000 ILS
|15000 JPY
|389.67000 ILS
|20000 JPY
|519.56000 ILS
|25000 JPY
|649.45000 ILS
|30000 JPY
|779.34000 ILS