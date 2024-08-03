10 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Japanese yen

Convert ILS to JPY at the real exchange rate

10,000 ils
384,942 jpy

₪1.000 ILS = ¥38.49 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.138444.1384
Low38.494238.4942
Average42.628142.4358
Change-10.90%-6.93%
1 ILS to JPY stats

The performance of ILS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.1384 and a 30 day low of 38.4942. This means the 30 day average was 42.6281. The change for ILS to JPY was -10.90.

The performance of ILS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.1384 and a 90 day low of 38.4942. This means the 90 day average was 42.4358. The change for ILS to JPY was -6.93.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Japanese Yen
1 ILS38.49420 JPY
5 ILS192.47100 JPY
10 ILS384.94200 JPY
20 ILS769.88400 JPY
50 ILS1,924.71000 JPY
100 ILS3,849.42000 JPY
250 ILS9,623.55000 JPY
500 ILS19,247.10000 JPY
1000 ILS38,494.20000 JPY
2000 ILS76,988.40000 JPY
5000 ILS192,471.00000 JPY
10000 ILS384,942.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Israeli New Sheqel
100 JPY2.59780 ILS
1000 JPY25.97800 ILS
1500 JPY38.96700 ILS
2000 JPY51.95600 ILS
3000 JPY77.93400 ILS
5000 JPY129.89000 ILS
5400 JPY140.28120 ILS
10000 JPY259.78000 ILS
15000 JPY389.67000 ILS
20000 JPY519.56000 ILS
25000 JPY649.45000 ILS
30000 JPY779.34000 ILS