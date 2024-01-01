200,000 Hungarian forints to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HUF to BDT at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Tk0.3075 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
HUF to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 HUF to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32240.3394
Low0.30750.3075
Average0.31560.3272
Change-4.50%-8.83%
1 HUF to BDT stats

The performance of HUF to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3224 and a 30 day low of 0.3075. This means the 30 day average was 0.3156. The change for HUF to BDT was -4.50.

The performance of HUF to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3394 and a 90 day low of 0.3075. This means the 90 day average was 0.3272. The change for HUF to BDT was -8.83.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bangladeshi Taka
2000 HUF614.93400 BDT
5000 HUF1,537.33500 BDT
10000 HUF3,074.67000 BDT
15000 HUF4,612.00500 BDT
20000 HUF6,149.34000 BDT
30000 HUF9,224.01000 BDT
40000 HUF12,298.68000 BDT
50000 HUF15,373.35000 BDT
60000 HUF18,448.02000 BDT
100000 HUF30,746.70000 BDT
150000 HUF46,120.05000 BDT
200000 HUF61,493.40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hungarian Forint
1 BDT3.25238 HUF
5 BDT16.26190 HUF
10 BDT32.52380 HUF
20 BDT65.04760 HUF
50 BDT162.61900 HUF
100 BDT325.23800 HUF
250 BDT813.09500 HUF
500 BDT1,626.19000 HUF
1000 BDT3,252.38000 HUF
2000 BDT6,504.76000 HUF
5000 BDT16,261.90000 HUF
10000 BDT32,523.80000 HUF