10 thousand Hungarian forints to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert HUF to BAM at the real exchange rate
HUF to BAM conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00477 BAM
|1 HUF to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0049
|0.0050
|Low
|0.0048
|0.0048
|Average
|0.0048
|0.0049
|Change
|-2.04%
|-3.96%
1 HUF to BAM stats
The performance of HUF to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for HUF to BAM was -2.04.
The performance of HUF to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0049. The change for HUF to BAM was -3.96.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|2000 HUF
|9.54552 BAM
|5000 HUF
|23.86380 BAM
|10000 HUF
|47.72760 BAM
|15000 HUF
|71.59140 BAM
|20000 HUF
|95.45520 BAM
|30000 HUF
|143.18280 BAM
|40000 HUF
|190.91040 BAM
|50000 HUF
|238.63800 BAM
|60000 HUF
|286.36560 BAM
|100000 HUF
|477.27600 BAM
|150000 HUF
|715.91400 BAM
|200000 HUF
|954.55200 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Hungarian Forint
|1 BAM
|209.52200 HUF
|5 BAM
|1,047.61000 HUF
|10 BAM
|2,095.22000 HUF
|20 BAM
|4,190.44000 HUF
|50 BAM
|10,476.10000 HUF
|100 BAM
|20,952.20000 HUF
|250 BAM
|52,380.50000 HUF
|500 BAM
|104,761.00000 HUF
|1000 BAM
|209,522.00000 HUF
|2000 BAM
|419,044.00000 HUF
|5000 BAM
|1,047,610.00000 HUF
|10000 BAM
|2,095,220.00000 HUF