20,000 Hungarian forints to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert HUF to BAM at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = KM0.004772 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
HUF to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BAM
1 HUF to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0050
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00480.0049
Change-2.05%-3.97%
1 HUF to BAM stats

The performance of HUF to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for HUF to BAM was -2.05.

The performance of HUF to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0049. The change for HUF to BAM was -3.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9480.791.3991.34318.14984.3861.539
1 EUR1.05510.8331.4751.41719.13988.991.623
1 GBP1.2661.20111.7711.70122.982106.8631.949
1 CAD0.7150.6780.56510.9612.97660.3341.1

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
2000 HUF9.54428 BAM
5000 HUF23.86070 BAM
10000 HUF47.72140 BAM
15000 HUF71.58210 BAM
20000 HUF95.44280 BAM
30000 HUF143.16420 BAM
40000 HUF190.88560 BAM
50000 HUF238.60700 BAM
60000 HUF286.32840 BAM
100000 HUF477.21400 BAM
150000 HUF715.82100 BAM
200000 HUF954.42800 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Hungarian Forint
1 BAM209.55000 HUF
5 BAM1,047.75000 HUF
10 BAM2,095.50000 HUF
20 BAM4,191.00000 HUF
50 BAM10,477.50000 HUF
100 BAM20,955.00000 HUF
250 BAM52,387.50000 HUF
500 BAM104,775.00000 HUF
1000 BAM209,550.00000 HUF
2000 BAM419,100.00000 HUF
5000 BAM1,047,750.00000 HUF
10000 BAM2,095,500.00000 HUF