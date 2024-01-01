2,000 Croatian kunas to Georgian laris

Convert HRK to GEL at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ₾0.3906 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 HRK to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39170.3917
Low0.38760.3829
Average0.38920.3873
Change0.72%1.50%
View full history

1 HRK to GEL stats

The performance of HRK to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3917 and a 30 day low of 0.3876. This means the 30 day average was 0.3892. The change for HRK to GEL was 0.72.

The performance of HRK to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3917 and a 90 day low of 0.3829. This means the 90 day average was 0.3873. The change for HRK to GEL was 1.50.

Track market ratesView HRK to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.718.128
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5641.21512.958
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1440.5881.26613.499
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79319.126

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Georgian Lari
1 HRK0.39064 GEL
5 HRK1.95318 GEL
10 HRK3.90635 GEL
20 HRK7.81270 GEL
50 HRK19.53175 GEL
100 HRK39.06350 GEL
250 HRK97.65875 GEL
500 HRK195.31750 GEL
1000 HRK390.63500 GEL
2000 HRK781.27000 GEL
5000 HRK1,953.17500 GEL
10000 HRK3,906.35000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Croatian Kuna
1 GEL2.55993 HRK
5 GEL12.79965 HRK
10 GEL25.59930 HRK
20 GEL51.19860 HRK
50 GEL127.99650 HRK
100 GEL255.99300 HRK
250 GEL639.98250 HRK
500 GEL1,279.96500 HRK
1000 GEL2,559.93000 HRK
2000 GEL5,119.86000 HRK
5000 GEL12,799.65000 HRK
10000 GEL25,599.30000 HRK