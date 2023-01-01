1 thousand Georgian laris to Croatian kunas

Convert GEL to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
2,627.74 hrk

1.00000 GEL = 2.62774 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432741.646480.9620518.523
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.652731.899291.1097621.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.367251.571220.9180517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643580.01888770.0110360.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Croatian Kuna
1 GEL2.62774 HRK
5 GEL13.13870 HRK
10 GEL26.27740 HRK
20 GEL52.55480 HRK
50 GEL131.38700 HRK
100 GEL262.77400 HRK
250 GEL656.93500 HRK
500 GEL1313.87000 HRK
1000 GEL2627.74000 HRK
2000 GEL5255.48000 HRK
5000 GEL13138.70000 HRK
10000 GEL26277.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Georgian Lari
1 HRK0.38056 GEL
5 HRK1.90278 GEL
10 HRK3.80556 GEL
20 HRK7.61112 GEL
50 HRK19.02780 GEL
100 HRK38.05560 GEL
250 HRK95.13900 GEL
500 HRK190.27800 GEL
1000 HRK380.55600 GEL
2000 HRK761.11200 GEL
5000 HRK1902.78000 GEL
10000 HRK3805.56000 GEL